Hang a silver ring on your slim waist.

New bride wears such a silver ring

After marriage if you want to take the keys of the treasury from your mother-in-law, then you must have this type of multi-layered silver ring with bells.

Ghungroo design keychain

You can also take this type of hook pattern silver ring on your slim waist. 

Round shape silver ring

You can also take this type of round shape key ring in oxidized silver. In which the design of Ghungroo is given below and carving is also done in the hook above.

Ruby studded silver ring

If you want a heavy and traditional look in a silver ring, then take this type of studded silver ring. On which a ruby ​​stone is placed and there is enamel work.

Stone work silver ring

This type of blue and green colored studded silver ring will also look very beautiful on the waist of the new bride, in which Ghungroo are also given in the pendant.

Temple design silver ring

If you like to wear antique jewelry, then you must have this type of silver ring in temple pattern, on which ruby ​​and emerald stones are also placed.

