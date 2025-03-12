Lifestyle
After marriage if you want to take the keys of the treasury from your mother-in-law, then you must have this type of multi-layered silver ring with bells.
You can also take this type of hook pattern silver ring on your slim waist.
You can also take this type of round shape key ring in oxidized silver. In which the design of Ghungroo is given below and carving is also done in the hook above.
If you want a heavy and traditional look in a silver ring, then take this type of studded silver ring. On which a ruby stone is placed and there is enamel work.
This type of blue and green colored studded silver ring will also look very beautiful on the waist of the new bride, in which Ghungroo are also given in the pendant.
If you like to wear antique jewelry, then you must have this type of silver ring in temple pattern, on which ruby and emerald stones are also placed.
Elevate a Simple Kurta: 6 Chic Styling Tips for Your Wardrobe
Stylish Gold Hoop Earrings Under 5 Grams for Women
Gujiya to Bhang Pakoras-7 yummy snacks to enjoy during Holi party
Kerala: Explore the beauty of Idukki's misty hills and waterfalls