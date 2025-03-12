Lifestyle
To give yourself a sizzling look for Holi, you can wear a red sheer saree like Khushalii Kumar. Wear a sleeveless blouse with it.
You can also choose a plain saree with a golden border for Holi. Even if a light color gets on such sarees, its beauty increases.
You can also wear a printed cotton saree like Khushalii Kumar for Holi. You can also choose silk cotton mix fabric.
You can choose a floral look in sheer sarees which will make the Holi season more special.
You can dress up for Holi by wearing a printed blouse with a plain georgette saree. Light sarees will give you a gorgeous look in Holi.
Chiffon sarees will also make you shine in summers and especially in Holi festival. If you want, you can pair old sarees with fancy blouses.
