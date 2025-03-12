Eid Salwar Kameez: 10 Shreya Ghoshal Inspired Festive Suits

Lifestyle
Shreya looks stunning in this full-length pink suit. You can also wear such a weaving work organza frock suit on Eid. It will give you a very graceful and elegant look.
Such a heavy embroidery sharara suit will enhance your look on Eid. Zari and Gota work has been done on the red-yellow color suit, which looks quite graceful.
You can also wear such a fancy mirror work full-length suit on Eid. The work done in this suit looks very heavy. Also, such suits fail even heavy embroidery.
Printed and thread work is doubling the shine in this Kalidar suit. With this stunning Kalidar suit made on net fabric, you can carry a star-studded dupatta.
Such a heavy embroidery suit will also enhance your look on Eid. You will easily find such full-length pearl and stone work heavy Anarkali in the range of 3000.
Golden work is done in this red color suit, which looks quite graceful. Such designs give a party wear look and you are going to look very stunning wearing it on Eid.
A suit with sequin work must be worn on the festival. On Eid, you can style such a heavy work sequin work frill sharara suit. With this, you will dominate the entire gathering.
Kashidakari suit is also the best option for Eid. You can take it in cut sleeves and carry a lightweight net dupatta with it. This suit will change your complexion.
This long jacket style full length suit in a combination of plain and printed is the best choice. There are beautiful prints and flowers all over the suit.
