Elevate a Simple Kurta: 6 Chic Styling Tips for Your Wardrobe

Embroidered Sharara with a Plain Suit for an Elegant Touch

You must have 2 to 4 plain suits in your wardrobe. With a plain suit, you can choose shararas from heavy zari to sequin embroidery.

Style Your Suit with a Heavy Dupatta for a Festive Look

You can adorn yourself by wearing a heavy dupatta with a silk plain suit. Wearing a heavy golden zari dupatta with a silk plain kurti will make you look stunning.

Choose a Fancy Neckline for Your Kurti to Elevate the Style

If you are getting a plain kurti stitched, keep in mind that the neckline should not be simple. You can get a halter neck to a deep V neck neckline kurta made.

Wear a Two-Toned Plain Kurta for a Unique and Modern Look

It is not necessary that you can only get a plain kurta made of one color. Get a 2 to 3 color plain kurta stitched with loose sleeves. 

Pair a Plain Suit with a Printed Salwar for a Stylish Contrast

With a red plain short kurta, you can make the overall look special by choosing a printed salwar and dupatta. 

Accessorize a Plain Kurta with Statement Earrings for a Glamorous Look

You can also wear statement earrings to give a special look to a plain kurta. Complete the look with leggings.

