Elevate a Simple Kurta: 6 Chic Styling Tips for Your Wardrobe

Lifestyle
You must have 2 to 4 plain suits in your wardrobe. With a plain suit, you can choose shararas from heavy zari to sequin embroidery.
You can adorn yourself by wearing a heavy dupatta with a silk plain suit. Wearing a heavy golden zari dupatta with a silk plain kurti will make you look stunning.
If you are getting a plain kurti stitched, keep in mind that the neckline should not be simple. You can get a halter neck to a deep V neck neckline kurta made.
It is not necessary that you can only get a plain kurta made of one color. Get a 2 to 3 color plain kurta stitched with loose sleeves.
With a red plain short kurta, you can make the overall look special by choosing a printed salwar and dupatta.
You can also wear statement earrings to give a special look to a plain kurta. Complete the look with leggings.
