Nice to Sydney: 7 most popular beaches of the World

Nice in France, to Sydney in Australia are 7 of the most popular beaches in the World. Let's find out these 7 pristine beaches

Image credits: Getty

Phuket, Thailand

Patong Beach is the bustling heart of Phuket's beach scene. Known for its energetic nightlife and water sports, it attracts a diverse crowd

Lisbon, Portugal

Praia de Carcavelos is Lisbon's gem, known for its consistent waves and golden sands

Sydney, Australia

Nice, France

Nice offers a slice of the French Riviera's elegance. With its pebble shoreline, azure waters, and iconic blue chairs, it's a perfect spot for leisurely strolls

Honululu, USA

Waikiki Beach in Honolulu is an iconic destination known for its gentle waves, making it ideal for both novice and experienced surfers

Cape Town, Africa

With its stunning Table Mountain backdrop, Cape Town boasts beaches like Clifton and Camps Bay

Dubai, UAE

Jumeirah Beach in Dubai offers a luxurious beach experience with its soft sands and crystal-clear waters

