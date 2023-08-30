Lifestyle

Indus Valley to Olduvai: Tracing 7 oldest cradles of civilization

7 places from the Indus Valley to Olduvai, 7 iconic sites reveal human origins & achievements.  These places bridge our past, offering glimpses into the earliest civilizations

Image credits: Getty

Indus Valley Civilization

Located in modern-day India and Pakistan, this ancient civilization was a highly developed planned city with a full-fledged script which is yet to be deciphered

Image credits: Getty

Olduvai George, Tanzania

Referred to as the 'cradle of human civilization' as the earliest evidence of human evolution and the development of tools were found here along with the fossils of Homo Habilis

Image credits: Getty

Lascaux, France

Lascaux is renowned for its Paleolithic cave paintings, which offer a vivid glimpse into the lives and beliefs of prehistoric people

Image credits: Getty

Chauvet, France

Chauvet Cave in France contains remarkable prehistoric paintings, estimated to be around 30,000 years old

Image credits: Getty

Stonehenge, England

The construction of Stonehenge to approximately 3000-2000 BC. The initial elements, including the circular earth bank and ditch, were established around 3100 BC

Image credits: Getty

Teotihuacan, Mexico

Its massive pyramids, including the Pyramid of the Sun and the Pyramid of the Moon, highlight the urban planning and architectural achievements of its civilization

Image credits: Getty

Machu Pichu, Peru

At an altitude of 2,430 meters above sea level, Machu Picchu emerges majestically within the heart of a tropical mountain forest, adorned by an exceptionally stunning backdrop

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One