Indus Valley to Olduvai: Tracing 7 oldest cradles of civilization

7 places from the Indus Valley to Olduvai, 7 iconic sites reveal human origins & achievements. These places bridge our past, offering glimpses into the earliest civilizations
Located in modern-day India and Pakistan, this ancient civilization was a highly developed planned city with a full-fledged script which is yet to be deciphered
Referred to as the 'cradle of human civilization' as the earliest evidence of human evolution and the development of tools were found here along with the fossils of Homo Habilis
Lascaux is renowned for its Paleolithic cave paintings, which offer a vivid glimpse into the lives and beliefs of prehistoric people
Chauvet Cave in France contains remarkable prehistoric paintings, estimated to be around 30,000 years old
The construction of Stonehenge to approximately 3000-2000 BC. The initial elements, including the circular earth bank and ditch, were established around 3100 BC
Its massive pyramids, including the Pyramid of the Sun and the Pyramid of the Moon, highlight the urban planning and architectural achievements of its civilization
At an altitude of 2,430 meters above sea level, Machu Picchu emerges majestically within the heart of a tropical mountain forest, adorned by an exceptionally stunning backdrop