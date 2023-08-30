Lifestyle

Chili Paneer to Stuffed Mushroom: 7 dishes for Raksha Bandhan

Incorporating these dishes into your Raksha Bandhan festivities, you will treat your taste buds and also celebrate the unique connection between siblings with each delectable bite

Image credits: Getty

Dahi Vallah

Dahi Bhalla is a soft lentil-based dumpling that is deep-fried until golden and then soaked in yogurt. It is served with different chutneys and spices

Image credits: Getty

Watermelon Mojito

Combines muddled fresh watermelon, mint leaves, lime juice, and simple syrup, topped with sparkling soda, this drink helps you beat the sweaty heat during Raksha Bandhan

Image credits: Getty

Chili Paneer

Paneer is stir-fried with colorful bell peppers, onions, and a spicy sauce to make this flavourful dish

Image credits: Getty

Aam Panna

The mango pulp is blended with mint, cumin, and sugar, creating a tangy-sweet drink beat the Raksha bandhan heat

Image credits: Getty

Kheer

This Milk and rice pudding is a must for any festival and celebration in India. 

Image credits: Getty

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhni, made with black lentils, kidney beans simmered in a tomato-based gravy. Slow-cooked with aromatic spices and finished with cream, great for festival day lunch

Image credits: Getty

Stuffed Mushroom

Mushroom caps are filled with a flavorful mixture, often containing ingredients like breadcrumbs, garlic, herbs, and cheese, great to serve your siblings on Raksha Bandhan

Image credits: Getty

Pulao

Sweet rice dish, often served during celebratory occasions. Basmati rice is cooked with ghee, saffron, dried fruits, and nuts makes it a great dish for celebratory occassions

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One