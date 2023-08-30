Lifestyle
Incorporating these dishes into your Raksha Bandhan festivities, you will treat your taste buds and also celebrate the unique connection between siblings with each delectable bite
Dahi Bhalla is a soft lentil-based dumpling that is deep-fried until golden and then soaked in yogurt. It is served with different chutneys and spices
Combines muddled fresh watermelon, mint leaves, lime juice, and simple syrup, topped with sparkling soda, this drink helps you beat the sweaty heat during Raksha Bandhan
Paneer is stir-fried with colorful bell peppers, onions, and a spicy sauce to make this flavourful dish
The mango pulp is blended with mint, cumin, and sugar, creating a tangy-sweet drink beat the Raksha bandhan heat
This Milk and rice pudding is a must for any festival and celebration in India.
Dal Makhni, made with black lentils, kidney beans simmered in a tomato-based gravy. Slow-cooked with aromatic spices and finished with cream, great for festival day lunch
Mushroom caps are filled with a flavorful mixture, often containing ingredients like breadcrumbs, garlic, herbs, and cheese, great to serve your siblings on Raksha Bandhan
Sweet rice dish, often served during celebratory occasions. Basmati rice is cooked with ghee, saffron, dried fruits, and nuts makes it a great dish for celebratory occassions