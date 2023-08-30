Samosa to Chips-7 most unhealthy South Indian snacks

Lifestyle
South Indian food is noted for its variety and flavours, yet specific snacks may be unhealthy owing to their preparation or components. These 7 South Indian foods are unhealthy.
While not exclusive to South India, samosas are commonly enjoyed there. They are deep-fried pastries filled with spiced potatoes or meat, making them high in calories and fats.
South Indian cuisine offers various types of chips, including banana and jackfruit. These are often deep-fried and can be high in calories and unhealthy fats.
Deep-fried dumplings made from gram flour and often filled with spicy potato mixture. Similar to vada, the deep frying adds to the calorie and fat content.
Hollow, crispy puris filled with spicy tamarind water, potatoes, and chickpeas. The puris are deep-fried, and the tamarind water might contain added sugar.
Deep-fried fritters made from various ingredients like onions, spinach, or potatoes coated in a gram flour batter. The deep frying can make them oily and high in calories.
Crunchy, spiral-shaped snacks made from rice and urad dal flours, fried until crispy. The frying process makes them calorie-dense.
Deep-fried doughnut-shaped fritters made from lentil batter. The frying process makes them high in calories and unhealthy fats.