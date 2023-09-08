Lifestyle

7 top attractions you must visit in Kanchipuram

Image credits: Getty

1. Muttukadu Lake:

Enjoy a leisurely boat ride at Muttukadu Lake, located just a short drive from Kanchipuram. The serene surroundings and water activities make it an ideal spot for relaxation.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary:

A visit to Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary is a delightful experience. Witness migratory birds and native species in their natural habitat, especially during the winter months.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Kanchi Kamakshi Amman Temple:

Dedicated to goddess Kamakshi, this temple is an architectural marvel adorned with intricate sculptures. The serene ambience and spiritual aura make it a soul-stirring experience.

Image credits: Getty

4. Varadharaja Perumal Temple:

It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and boasts of a grand and imposing Rajagopuram (gateway tower). The temple complex is vast, with stunning sculptures and a sacred tank.

Image credits: Getty

5. Kailasanathar Temple:

A UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the oldest temples in Kanchipuram. It's a fine example of Dravidian architecture, with intricate carvings and a peaceful atmosphere.

Image credits: Getty

6. Kanchipuram Temples Tour:

Explore city's spiritual heritage by taking a guided tour of some of its prominent temples. A guide can provide insights into history & rituals associated with these sacred sites.

Image credits: Getty

7. Kanchipuram Silk Saree Weaving Units:

Take a tour of the silk weaving units to witness skilled artisans crafting these beautiful garments. You can even purchase these luxurious sarees as souvenirs.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One