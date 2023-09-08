Lifestyle
Enjoy a leisurely boat ride at Muttukadu Lake, located just a short drive from Kanchipuram. The serene surroundings and water activities make it an ideal spot for relaxation.
A visit to Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary is a delightful experience. Witness migratory birds and native species in their natural habitat, especially during the winter months.
Dedicated to goddess Kamakshi, this temple is an architectural marvel adorned with intricate sculptures. The serene ambience and spiritual aura make it a soul-stirring experience.
It is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and boasts of a grand and imposing Rajagopuram (gateway tower). The temple complex is vast, with stunning sculptures and a sacred tank.
A UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the oldest temples in Kanchipuram. It's a fine example of Dravidian architecture, with intricate carvings and a peaceful atmosphere.
Explore city's spiritual heritage by taking a guided tour of some of its prominent temples. A guide can provide insights into history & rituals associated with these sacred sites.
Take a tour of the silk weaving units to witness skilled artisans crafting these beautiful garments. You can even purchase these luxurious sarees as souvenirs.