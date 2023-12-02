New York to Vienna: 7 christmassy places to visit this December

Lifestyle
From New York's Rockefeller Center to Vienna's Christmas markets, discover 7 festive destinations in December. Embrace holiday magic and unique traditions
Located in the Arctic Circle, Rovaniemi is the official hometown of Santa Claus. It offers a magical winter wonderland experience during Christmas
The iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, the festive atmosphere in Times Square make New York City a classic Christmas destination
The Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt is one of the most famous Christmas markets in Germany. The city's medieval charm, along with the festive stalls makes the place magical
Bruges is a charming medieval city that becomes even more enchanting during Christmas. The medieval buildings, cobblestone streets, and canals are adorned with lights
Vienna's Christmas markets are renowned for their elegance and charm. The city's imperial architecture provides a stunning backdrop
It is known as the 'Christmas Capital' of the world. Visit it during Christmas and find it adorned with tinkle lights and cakes
Old Quebec transforms into a picturesque winter wonderland during the holiday season. The city's cobblestone streets and historic architecture are beautifully decorated