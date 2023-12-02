Lifestyle

New York to Vienna: 7 christmassy places to visit this December

From New York's Rockefeller Center to Vienna's Christmas markets, discover 7 festive destinations in December. Embrace holiday magic and unique traditions

Rovaniemi, Finland

Located in the Arctic Circle, Rovaniemi is the official hometown of Santa Claus. It offers a magical winter wonderland experience during Christmas

New York City, USA

The iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, the festive atmosphere in Times Square make New York City a classic Christmas destination

Nuremberg, Germany

The Nuremberg Christkindlesmarkt is one of the most famous Christmas markets in Germany. The city's medieval charm, along with the festive stalls makes the place magical

Bruges, Belgium

Bruges is a charming medieval city that becomes even more enchanting during Christmas. The medieval buildings, cobblestone streets, and canals are adorned with lights

Vienna, Austria

Vienna's Christmas markets are renowned for their elegance and charm. The city's imperial architecture provides a stunning backdrop

Strasbourg, France

It is known as the 'Christmas Capital' of the world. Visit it during Christmas and find it adorned with tinkle lights and cakes

Quebec City, Canada

Old Quebec transforms into a picturesque winter wonderland during the holiday season. The city's cobblestone streets and historic architecture are beautifully decorated

