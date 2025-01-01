New Year 2025: 10 bad study habits to avoid for better result, success

Lifestyle
Some of your habits can ruin all your hard work and affect your results. Know the 10 bad habits that every student should avoid while studying
Repeatedly postponing studies can create problems. To prevent this, start work on time and divide it into smaller parts
Focusing on multiple things at once can hinder your studies. It is better to focus on only one task at a time
Noise can distract attention. It is better to study in a quiet and organized place where you can concentrate without any interruption
Continuous studying can cause fatigue. Take breaks from time to time so that your mind feels refreshed and you can study well
Studying at the last minute does not retain information properly. Prepare ahead of time and revise regularly
Studying too many things at once can make you dizzy and you won't remember anything. Study by dividing your studies into small parts
If you don't have a direction or goal, you won't be able to focus on your studies. Set a small goal for each session, such as completing a chapter or understanding a topic
Lack of sleep makes it difficult to concentrate on studies. Get enough sleep for good results so that the mind remains fresh
If you don't eat on time, your energy can run out and you won't be able to focus on your studies. Eat a proper diet to keep yourself physically and mentally fit
Sitting for long periods without moving can tire the body and make it difficult to concentrate on studies. Exercise regularly to keep both body and mind active
By quitting these bad habits, you can improve your studies. By studying in the right way, you can not only get good marks but also avoid stress
New Year 2025: 6 Shivangi Joshi inspired dress ideas for party
PHOTOS: Vidya Balan's PLUS size suit designs for festive
(PHOTOS) Vidya Balan Saree, Jewelry Style: Tips for Elegant Look
Khushi Kapoor inspired dress for New Year 2025 parties