Lifestyle

New Year 2025: 10 bad study habits to avoid for better result, success

10 Bad Habits to Avoid While Studying

Some of your habits can ruin all your hard work and affect your results. Know the 10 bad habits that every student should avoid while studying

Procrastination

Repeatedly postponing studies can create problems. To prevent this, start work on time and divide it into smaller parts

Multitasking

Focusing on multiple things at once can hinder your studies. It is better to focus on only one task at a time

Studying in a Noisy Place

Noise can distract attention. It is better to study in a quiet and organized place where you can concentrate without any interruption

Not Taking Breaks

Continuous studying can cause fatigue. Take breaks from time to time so that your mind feels refreshed and you can study well

Cramming

Studying at the last minute does not retain information properly. Prepare ahead of time and revise regularly

Studying Too Many Things at Once

Studying too many things at once can make you dizzy and you won't remember anything. Study by dividing your studies into small parts

Not Setting Clear Goals

If you don't have a direction or goal, you won't be able to focus on your studies. Set a small goal for each session, such as completing a chapter or understanding a topic

Lack of Sleep

Lack of sleep makes it difficult to concentrate on studies. Get enough sleep for good results so that the mind remains fresh

Skipping Meals

If you don't eat on time, your energy can run out and you won't be able to focus on your studies. Eat a proper diet to keep yourself physically and mentally fit

No Physical Activity

Sitting for long periods without moving can tire the body and make it difficult to concentrate on studies. Exercise regularly to keep both body and mind active

Improve Your Studies by Quitting These Bad Habits

By quitting these bad habits, you can improve your studies. By studying in the right way, you can not only get good marks but also avoid stress

New Year 2025: 6 Shivangi Joshi inspired dress ideas for party

PHOTOS: Vidya Balan's PLUS size suit designs for festive

(PHOTOS) Vidya Balan Saree, Jewelry Style: Tips for Elegant Look

Khushi Kapoor inspired dress for New Year 2025 parties