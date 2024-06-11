NEVER keep water bottle near your head while sleeping

Lifestyle
Water can absorb both positive and negative energies from its environment, including while you sleep.
Having water too close to where you sleep can disrupt the balance of energies in your bedroom, leading to disturbed sleep or feelings of unease.
To avoid this imbalance, keep a small bottle or glass of water nearby but not too close to where you sleep.
This ensures you can easily hydrate upon waking up without the water absorbing energies from your sleep environment.
By making this small adjustment, you ensure the water you drink is refreshing and energizing, setting a positive tone for your day.
Remember, even small habits like where you place your water at night can impact the quality of energy around you.