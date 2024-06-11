 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

NEVER keep water bottle near your head while sleeping

Image credits: Freepik

The drawbacks

Water can absorb both positive and negative energies from its environment, including while you sleep.

Image credits: Freepik

The drawbacks

Having water too close to where you sleep can disrupt the balance of energies in your bedroom, leading to disturbed sleep or feelings of unease.

Image credits: Freepik

The drawbacks

To avoid this imbalance, keep a small bottle or glass of water nearby but not too close to where you sleep.

Image credits: Freepik

The drawbacks

This ensures you can easily hydrate upon waking up without the water absorbing energies from your sleep environment.

Image credits: Freepik

The drawbacks

By making this small adjustment, you ensure the water you drink is refreshing and energizing, setting a positive tone for your day.

Image credits: Freepik

The drawbacks

Remember, even small habits like where you place your water at night can impact the quality of energy around you.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One