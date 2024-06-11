 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Lifestyle

Avocado to Broccoli: 7 green foods to keep cholesterol levels low

Discover how incorporating green foods like spinach, avocado, and broccoli into your diet can effectively lower cholesterol levels and boost heart health

Image credits: Pixabay

Spinach

Rich in lutein, spinach helps prevent cholesterol from sticking to artery walls, reducing plaque formation. It also contains fiber, antioxidants to promote heart health

Image credits: Pixabay

Avocadoes

Packed with monounsaturated fats, avocados help lower LDL cholesterol while raising HDL cholesterol. Their high fiber content also aids in reducing cholesterol absorption

Image credits: Pixabay

Brussels Sprouts

These contain soluble fiber, which helps reduce LDL cholesterol by binding to bile acids and expelling them from the body. Brussels sprouts also provide antioxidants

Image credits: Pixabay

Broccoli

Broccoli is high in soluble fiber, which helps reduce LDL cholesterol levels. It also contains plant sterols and antioxidants that support overall cardiovascular health

Image credits: Pixabay

Kale

Kale is rich in fiber, which helps reduce cholesterol by binding with bile acids. It also contains antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart health

Image credits: Pixabay

Edamame

Edamame contains plant-based proteins and soluble fiber that help lower cholesterol levels. The isoflavones in edamame also contribute to reducing LDL cholesterol

Image credits: Pixabay

Green Tea

Though not a food, green tea is packed with catechins, which help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Regular consumption of green tea improves overall heart health

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One