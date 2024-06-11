Avocado to Broccoli: 7 green foods to keep cholesterol levels low

Lifestyle
Discover how incorporating green foods like spinach, avocado, and broccoli into your diet can effectively lower cholesterol levels and boost heart health
Rich in lutein, spinach helps prevent cholesterol from sticking to artery walls, reducing plaque formation. It also contains fiber, antioxidants to promote heart health
Packed with monounsaturated fats, avocados help lower LDL cholesterol while raising HDL cholesterol. Their high fiber content also aids in reducing cholesterol absorption
These contain soluble fiber, which helps reduce LDL cholesterol by binding to bile acids and expelling them from the body. Brussels sprouts also provide antioxidants
Broccoli is high in soluble fiber, which helps reduce LDL cholesterol levels. It also contains plant sterols and antioxidants that support overall cardiovascular health
Kale is rich in fiber, which helps reduce cholesterol by binding with bile acids. It also contains antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, which support heart health
Edamame contains plant-based proteins and soluble fiber that help lower cholesterol levels. The isoflavones in edamame also contribute to reducing LDL cholesterol
Though not a food, green tea is packed with catechins, which help lower LDL cholesterol levels. Regular consumption of green tea improves overall heart health