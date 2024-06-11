 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

England to Netherlands: 7 countries with existing Monarchy

Let's examine seven monarchies, highlighting their unique political systems and how they balance traditional roles with modern governance, from ceremonial to influential monarchies

United Kingdom

The UK is a constitutional monarchy where the monarch, currently King Charles III, has ceremonial roles. Political power is exercised by elected representatives in Parliament

Japan

Japan's Emperor Naruhito serves as a ceremonial figurehead in a constitutional monarchy. Political authority rests with the elected government, headed by the Prime Minister

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is absolute monarchy. King Salman holds vast powers, combining executive, legislative, judicial authority. The King rules in conjunction Council of Ministers

Sweden

Sweden is a constitutional monarchy. King Carl XVI Gustaf is ceremonial head of state. The real political power lies with elected Parliament (Riksdag), the Prime Minister

Spain

Spain's King Felipe VI serves in a constitutional monarchy. The political system is a parliamentary democracy, where executive power is vested in Prime Minister

Netherlands

The Netherlands is a constitutional monarchy. King Willem-Alexander acts as ceremonial figurehead. Real political power is held by elected Parliament, the Prime Minister

Thailand

Thailand is a constitutional monarchy with King Maha Vajiralongkorn as the ceremonial head. Despite constitutional constraints, the monarchy wields significant influence

