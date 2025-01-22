Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy

Lifestyle
"Give me blood, and I will give you freedom."
"The main aim of our lives should be to serve our country."
"Struggle made me a man, it instilled self-confidence in me, which was not there before."
"The person who stops you with authority is your biggest enemy."
"A true soldier needs both military and spiritual training."
"Success always stands on the pillar of failure."
"Freedom is not given, it has to be snatched."
"It is our duty to fight till the last drop of our blood for our freedom."
"Progress in life always means victory against fear."
"There is nothing greater in the world than the soil of your country."
