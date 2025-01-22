Lifestyle

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: 10 quotes to honor his legacy

Republic Day 2025

"Give me blood, and I will give you freedom."

Subhas Chandra Bose

"The main aim of our lives should be to serve our country."

Subhas Chandra Bose Motivational Quotes

"Struggle made me a man, it instilled self-confidence in me, which was not there before."

Priceless words of Subhas Chandra Bose

"The person who stops you with authority is your biggest enemy."

Subhas Chandra Bose Inspirational Quotes

"A true soldier needs both military and spiritual training."

Subhas Chandra Bose Quotes

"Success always stands on the pillar of failure."

Subhas Chandra Bose Messages

"Freedom is not given, it has to be snatched."

Subhas Chandra Bose's message to youth

"It is our duty to fight till the last drop of our blood for our freedom."

Subhas Chandra Bose's Inspiring Words

"Progress in life always means victory against fear."

Photo of Subhas Chandra Bose

"There is nothing greater in the world than the soil of your country."

PHOTOS: Salman Khan's ex-Sangeeta Bijlani's ageless beauty secrets

Did you know? AM and PM come from Sanskrit, not English!

Hotel vs Motel: Which is Cheaper? 7 Key Differences for Travelers

Basant Panchami 2025: Yellow silk suit for trendy ethnic wear [PHOTOS]