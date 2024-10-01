Karwa Chauth 2024: Bindi designs to try for sarees

Lifestyle
Bindi Design For Women: From simple to stylish, the perfect bindi design for every occasion! Choose your favorite bindi for weddings, parties, or everyday wear
The beauty of a married woman is considered incomplete without a bindi. If you are also bored of wearing the same old bindi, then we have brought you more than one latest design
Black bindi goes with almost every outfit. If you want some uniqueness, then you can make it attractive with the help of small dots. Which look very cute
Stone work bindi design is a must have for women. Carry it if you are going to a wedding function. Designed on a navel shape, this bindi gives a great look with a saree
Round bindi blooms on a round face, although it should not be too big. If you are also looking for such a bindi, then you will look beautiful by carrying it on stonework
Most women like gem bindi. Use it if you are wearing heavy jewellery and maang tikka. It does not even make the face look bulky and gives a beautiful look
Have you ever tried your handmend bindi. This bindi applied with white and red color is a part of tradition, which can be a good choice for the festive season
If you do not like much frills, then plain bindi is best option. It will be easily available in market for 10-20 rupees. Along with this, you can wear it with small stone bindi
Maharashtrian style half moon bindi gives a royal look. If you are wearing a heavy saree-lehenga, then you can enhance the look by applying such a bindi