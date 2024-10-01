Karva Chauth 2024: Stylish, affordable maang tikka designs to try

Lifestyle
Karwa Chauth is on October 20th. If you are looking for jewelry, try a Rajasthani Maang Tikka this time, in addition to necklaces and earrings. It will add to your look
If you are wearing a lehenga or saree, you can choose this type of traditional Maang Tikka, which is made with stones. You can find such a Maang Tikka within 200-500 rupees
Nowadays Borla Maang Tikka is very much liked. If you want to give your hair a different look, you can carry it. You can find such a Borla in the market for 1000 rupees
A gold Maang Tikka is given in thin chain with heavy pendant. If you are looking for royal look, then you can find this type of Maang Tikka online-offline
The Rajasthani Maang Tikka prepared on pearls with a Sheesh Patti is quite heavy. If you are celebrating your first Karwa Chauth after marriage, then you can choose this
Kundan work is a favorite of women. If you are looking for a Maang Tikka for a lehenga, choose this. You can find pearl work Maang Tikka in the market for 200-300 rupees
If you like stonework, then choose a Jhumka style Maang Tikka on an uncut pattern. You can buy many designs of such Maang Tikkas in the market according to your budget
Kriti Kharbanda is wearing a traditional Maang Tikka with a half Sheesh Patti. Where it is prepared on pearl style. It will be very expensive in gold