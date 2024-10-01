Lifestyle

Karva Chauth 2024: Stylish, affordable maang tikka designs to try

Rajasthani Maang Tikka Design

Karwa Chauth is on October 20th. If you are looking for jewelry, try a Rajasthani Maang Tikka this time, in addition to necklaces and earrings. It will add to your look

Traditional Rajasthani Maang Tikka

If you are wearing a lehenga or saree, you can choose this type of traditional Maang Tikka, which is made with stones. You can find such a Maang Tikka within 200-500 rupees

Modern Rajasthani Maang Tikka

Nowadays Borla Maang Tikka is very much liked. If you want to give your hair a different look, you can carry it. You can find such a Borla in the market for 1000 rupees

Gold Rajasthani Maang Tikka

A gold Maang Tikka is given in thin chain with heavy pendant. If you are looking for royal look, then you can find this type of Maang Tikka online-offline

Bridal Maang Tikka Design

The Rajasthani Maang Tikka prepared on pearls with a Sheesh Patti is quite heavy. If you are celebrating your first Karwa Chauth after marriage, then you can choose this

Kundan Rajasthani Maang Tikka

Kundan work is a favorite of women. If you are looking for a Maang Tikka for a lehenga, choose this. You can find pearl work Maang Tikka in the market for 200-300 rupees

Rajasthani Maang Tikka with Stones

If you like stonework, then choose a Jhumka style Maang Tikka on an uncut pattern. You can buy many designs of such Maang Tikkas in the market according to your budget

Silver Rajasthani Maang Tikka

Kriti Kharbanda is wearing a traditional Maang Tikka with a half Sheesh Patti. Where it is prepared on pearl style. It will be very expensive in gold

Find Next One