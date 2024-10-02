Sara Tendulkar inspired hairstyles for lehanga

Lifestyle
With Navratri starting on November 3, Garba nights will also start. In such a situation, if you are confused about the hairstyle, then you can choose Sara Tendulkar's hairstyle.
Sara Tendulkar has made a ponytail braid hairstyle with a gown. But you choose such a hairstyle with a lehenga. It is very simple. It will look very cute on a round face.
For a deep-neck blouse, opt for an updo with a curled braid at the bottom and two curly flicks in the front.
For medium-length hair, opt for a curl hairstyle like Sara's. She added volume to the bottom by curling from the upper side, enhancing the overall look.
Wavy curls will look great on long hair. Style it with a side part in the front for a cute look. It pairs well with both Western and ethnic outfits.
If you are styling a backless blouse, then choose a low bun instead of open hair. It is very easy to make. Sara has kept the hairstyle simple, you can use beats if you want.
Gajra bun looks more beautiful with V neck blouse. You can choose this hairstyle of Sara for middle or short. At the same time, heavy juda will look better on long hair.
If you want a simple look, then give a bouncy look to your hair using hair spray. After this straighten the hair. This is a very simple hairstyle.