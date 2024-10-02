Lifestyle
If you like mesh pattern in Chikankari suits, then you can try this design. This type of suit looks good after wearing.
You will look beautiful in this type of transparent booti pattern choli chikankari suit. In this type of suit, you can choose the color according to your choice.
This type of suit will look good in Nav Durga Puja. You will get this type of suit for 1000 to 2000 rupees. If you want, you can also match the kurta separately.
You can style this type of chikankari lace sharara in festive. This will make you look good. You will find this type of suit in the market for Rs 2000.
You can try Anarkali pattern in Chikankari suit. You will look beautiful in this type of suit. In this you will find suits with heavy as well as simple designs.
This type of deep V-neck Chikankari suit also looks beautiful. In this you choose light work instead of full work. With this you can also wear oxidized jewelery.
You can also style straight pant suits. You will look good in this type of suit. In this, you will get full chikankari work in the lower part of the pants along with the suit.