Lucknowi vs Chikankari: Understanding the difference

Chikankari originated in Lucknow and is one of the most famous and distinctive styles of embroidery. Its history is linked to the Mughal period.
Lucknowi embroidery refers to various embroidery styles developed in Lucknow, including Chikankari. Therefore, Lucknowi embroidery encompasses a wider range.
Chikankari is a delicate and intricate hand embroidery, especially done on cotton fabric. It uses different stitches and patterns, such as Bakhiya, Phanda, and Jaali work.
Lucknowi embroidery encompasses more than just Chikankari, as it also includes styles like Zari, Mukaish, and Katdana work. It can be crafted both by hand or machine.
Chikankari designs are usually based on flowers, leaves, mesh patterns, and geometric shapes. This embroidery is very fine, which keeps it light and delicate on the fabric.
In addition to Chikankari, Lucknowi embroidery uses zari, silk thread, and gold-silver work, which gives it a more royal and imperial look.
Chikankari was originally done with white thread, especially on white clothes, but now it is available in many colors. It is done on muslin, cotton, organza, and georgette.
Lucknowi embroidery uses more colors and may also include gold and silver thread work. Lucknowi embroidery is done on chiffon, silk, georgette, and other expensive fabrics.