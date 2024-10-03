Lifestyle

Karwa Chauth 2024: 9 Trendy blouses to match your golden saree

Maroon Blouse with Golden Saree

The maroon blouse features golden zari work, creating a perfect match with the golden saree. Try something new this Karwa Chauth.

Purple Blouse

The heavy embroidered full-sleeve purple blouse adds a touch of elegance to the golden saree. You can opt for a heavily embroidered blouse.

White Embroidered Blouse

If you haven't tried a golden white blouse with a golden saree, give it a try. You'll look stunning.

Peach Blouse with Golden Saree

Kriti Sanon paired a halter neck peach blouse with her golden saree, enhancing her overall look. Get a designer contrast blouse for Karwa Chauth.

Black Velvet Blouse

If you don't have a heavily embroidered blouse, you can pair a simple black or brown velvet blouse with your golden saree.

Black Corset Blouse

For a modern look with a saree on Karwa Chauth, opt for a contrast color blouse. Such blouses will give you a sizzling look.

Magenta Pink Blouse

A magenta pink blouse can be paired with a heavy golden saree. If you have a light pink color, you can wear it with a golden saree.

Brocade Banarasi Blouse

Every Indian woman has a silk blouse. If you also have a brocade Banarasi blouse, try wearing it with a plain golden saree.

