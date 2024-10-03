Iran: Top 10 beautiful places to visit in Tehran as a tourist

Lifestyle
This historical place in Tehran has beautiful parks and museums, which offer a glimpse of Persian history. Children, young and old all visit here
Tehran's International Doll Museum showcases dolls from different cultures. This place is very special for children
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Persepolis is an ancient city that tells the history of Persia. Coming to this place with family is one of the most exciting moments
The architecture of Isfahan's Naqsh-e Jahan Square is a sight to behold. People come here for shopping not only from Tehran but also from other parts of Iran
Eram Garden of Shiraz is very beautiful. This place is perfect for having fun and spending quality time with family. A large number of Iranians arrive here every day
An out-of-cage sanctuary in Tehran where children have a lot of fun. This place has colorful birds of different species and gives an opportunity to learn about them
Kashan's Puppet Museum gives children the opportunity to interact with old games and puppet making activities. This place is considered the best spot to visit
There are many amusement parks in Tehran like Donye Bazi, where people of all ages come, have fun and ride
Cultural workshops are also held in Isfahan, Tehran, where people can participate in craft workshops to learn about Persian art
Ab o Atash Park means Water-Fire Park, which is also known as Ibrahim Park. This park in North Tehran is spread over 24,000 square meters