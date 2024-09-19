Lifestyle

How to reuse soil and water after Ganesh Visarjan

Prevent water pollution by performing Ganesh Visarjan at home. Immerse the idol in a bucket of clean water.

Reusing Water and Soil

After home Visarjan, use the water for your plants and mix the soil in pots for planting.

Making Compost

Create natural fertilizer by adding compost and fertilizer to the soil from the Visarjan.

Making Diyas

Use the remaining soil after watering plants to make homemade diyas for lighting.

Making a Stove

If you have a large idol and leftover soil, use it to make a stove for cooking.

Planting Seeds

Separate the water and plant seeds in the soil after immersing the clay Ganesh idol.

Avoid Tulsi Plant

Never add Visarjan water or soil to a Tulsi plant, as it is considered prohibited.

Using Ammonia Bicarbonate

Add a little ammonia bicarbonate to the water for quicker dissolution of the idol during home Visarjan.

