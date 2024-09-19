How to reuse soil and water after Ganesh Visarjan

Lifestyle
Prevent water pollution by performing Ganesh Visarjan at home. Immerse the idol in a bucket of clean water.
After home Visarjan, use the water for your plants and mix the soil in pots for planting.
Create natural fertilizer by adding compost and fertilizer to the soil from the Visarjan.
Use the remaining soil after watering plants to make homemade diyas for lighting.
If you have a large idol and leftover soil, use it to make a stove for cooking.
Separate the water and plant seeds in the soil after immersing the clay Ganesh idol.
Never add Visarjan water or soil to a Tulsi plant, as it is considered prohibited.
Add a little ammonia bicarbonate to the water for quicker dissolution of the idol during home Visarjan.