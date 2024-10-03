Health

Low blood platelets? Try these 8 juices to boost your platelet count

Discover eight beneficial juices that can help increase your blood platelet count naturally.  

Platelet count

Several factors can lead to a decrease in platelet count, which can cause various health problems. 

Dengue fever

Learn about eight juices that can help increase platelet count in people with dengue fever.
 

Spinach juice

Spinach juice, rich in vitamin K, can help increase platelet count.

Beetroot juice

Beetroot is rich in folate, nitrates, and iron, making beetroot juice beneficial for increasing platelet count. 

Papaya juice

Consuming papaya juice, rich in vitamins A, C, and E, can help increase platelet count. 
 

Pumpkin juice

Pumpkin juice, rich in vitamin K, helps in faster recovery from dengue fever and increases platelet count. 
 

Pomegranate juice

Drinking pomegranate juice, rich in antioxidants, can help increase platelet count. 
 

Orange juice

Including vitamin C-rich oranges in your diet is also good for increasing platelet count. 
 

Wheatgrass juice

Wheatgrass, containing chlorophyll and vitamins, can help increase platelet count. 

Aloe vera juice

Aloe vera juice is also excellent for increasing blood platelet count.

Note:

Make dietary changes only after consulting a healthcare professional or nutritionist. 

