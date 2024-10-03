Low blood platelets? Try these 8 juices to boost your platelet count

Health
Discover eight beneficial juices that can help increase your blood platelet count naturally.
Several factors can lead to a decrease in platelet count, which can cause various health problems.
Learn about eight juices that can help increase platelet count in people with dengue fever.
Spinach juice, rich in vitamin K, can help increase platelet count.
Beetroot is rich in folate, nitrates, and iron, making beetroot juice beneficial for increasing platelet count.
Consuming papaya juice, rich in vitamins A, C, and E, can help increase platelet count.
Pumpkin juice, rich in vitamin K, helps in faster recovery from dengue fever and increases platelet count.
Drinking pomegranate juice, rich in antioxidants, can help increase platelet count.
Including vitamin C-rich oranges in your diet is also good for increasing platelet count.
Wheatgrass, containing chlorophyll and vitamins, can help increase platelet count.
Aloe vera juice is also excellent for increasing blood platelet count.
Make dietary changes only after consulting a healthcare professional or nutritionist.