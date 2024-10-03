Lifestyle

Why is Iran called the nose-job capital of the World;? Know 10 facts

1- Hostage Crisis

In 1979, Iranian revolutionaries seized the US embassy, taking 52 people hostage for 444 days

2- Extreme Temperatures

Iran's Dasht-e Lut desert reaches temperatures up to 70.7°C (159.3°F), making it one of the hottest places on Earth

3- Young Population

Over 60% of Iran's population is under 30, a result of policies encouraging large families after 1979

4- Internet Censorship

With many global social media platforms banned, VPN usage is widespread in Iran

5- Homosexuality Laws

Iran imposes the death penalty for homosexual acts, yet sex change operations are legal

6- Plastic Surgery Hub

Iran is often called the 'nose job capital' due to the high number of rhinoplasties performed annually

7- Political Structure

Iran's government is an Islamic Republic, where religious leaders hold significant power

8- Saffron Production

Iran produces over 90% of the world's saffron, a spice often called 'red gold' for its high value

9- Cultural Norms

The thumbs-up gesture is considered offensive in Iran, similar to the middle finger in Western cultures

10- War Casualties

The Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988) resulted in the deaths of an estimated one million Iranians

