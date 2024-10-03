Why is Iran called the nose-job capital of the World;? Know 10 facts

Lifestyle
In 1979, Iranian revolutionaries seized the US embassy, taking 52 people hostage for 444 days
Iran's Dasht-e Lut desert reaches temperatures up to 70.7°C (159.3°F), making it one of the hottest places on Earth
Over 60% of Iran's population is under 30, a result of policies encouraging large families after 1979
With many global social media platforms banned, VPN usage is widespread in Iran
Iran imposes the death penalty for homosexual acts, yet sex change operations are legal
Iran is often called the 'nose job capital' due to the high number of rhinoplasties performed annually
Iran's government is an Islamic Republic, where religious leaders hold significant power
Iran produces over 90% of the world's saffron, a spice often called 'red gold' for its high value
The thumbs-up gesture is considered offensive in Iran, similar to the middle finger in Western cultures
The Iran-Iraq War (1980-1988) resulted in the deaths of an estimated one million Iranians