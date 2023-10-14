Lifestyle

Motherly Love and Protection

Panchami: Skandamata, the fifth form, is revered on this day. The mother of Lord Skanda (Kartikeya), she symbolizes motherly love and protection.

Mother Nature

Pratipada: This day is dedicated to Shailaputri. She is the daughter of the Himalayas and is depicted as riding a bull. She represents the absolute nature of Mother Nature.

Penance and knowledge

Dwitya: Goddess Brahmacharini, symbolizes the power of penance and determination, encouraging her devotees to seek knowledge and pursue their goals with dedication.

Bravery and Courage

Tritiya: Chandraghanta, the third form, with a crescent moon on her forehead, symbolizes bravery and strength, blessing devotees with peace and serenity.

Creative Power

Chaturthi: Kushmanda is the goddess of the fourth day, representing the creative power of the universe. Worshiping her is an acknowledgment of the creative power within us.

Navratri 2023: Symbolism of each day during the 9-day festival

The nine days of Navratri are dedicated to the worship of the goddess Durga and her 9 forms, each of which represents a quality. 

Determination and Valor

Shashthi: Katyayani, the warrior goddess, is revered on the sixth day. She is a symbol of determination, valor, and victory over evil.

Annihilation of Negative

Saptami:On this day, Kalratri, the seventh form, is worshipped. Kalratri is the fierce and destructive form of Durga, signifying the power to annihilate all negative forces.

Purity and Grace

Ashtami: Mahagauri, the eighth form, represents purity and grace. Devotees seek her blessings for peace and prosperity.

Divine Feminine Energy

Navami: Siddhidatri is the ninth and final form, granting her devotees spiritual and worldly knowledge. She represents the culmination of the divine feminine energy.

