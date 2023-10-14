Lifestyle

Jalebi to Barfi-7 popular Delhi sweets you should not miss

World Dessert Day 2023: Delhi is known for its rich culinary heritage, and sweets are a significant part of it. Here are seven popular Delhi sweets that you should definitely try.

Image credits: Getty

Jalebi

A crispy and coiled dessert made by deep-frying a wheat flour batter, which is then soaked in a sugar syrup. It's a sweet that's both crunchy and syrupy.

Image credits: Getty

Petha

This is a translucent, soft candy made from ash gourd (winter melon) and sugar. Agra, a city near Delhi, is particularly famous for its variety of Petha.

Image credits: Instagram

Barfi

This is a fudge-like sweet made from condensed milk and sugar, often flavoured with cardamom or garnished with nuts. Some popular variations include Kaju Barfi and Pista Barfi.

Image credits: Instagram

Rasgulla

Soft and spongy cottage cheese (paneer) balls soaked in sugar syrup. It's a Bengali delicacy that has found its place in Delhi's culinary landscape.

Image credits: Pexels

Gulab Jamun

This is one of the most beloved sweets in India, and Delhi offers some of the finest. Gulab Jamun is made from deep-fried milk solids or bread balls soaked in a sugar syrup.

Image credits: Getty

Sesame Ladoo

Made from sesame seeds and jaggery, these ladoos are a nutritious and energy-boosting sweet. They're often enjoyed during the winter months.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Imarti

Similar in appearance to Jalebi, Imarti is made from urad dal batter and is deep-fried before being soaked in sugar syrup. It has a distinct taste and texture.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
