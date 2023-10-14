Lifestyle

Mysore Pak to Payasam-7 traditional South Indian sweets

World Dessert Day 2023: South Indian cuisine is known for its diverse and delicious range of sweets. Here are seven traditional South Indian sweets.

Unniyappam

This is a popular snack/sweet from Kerala, made from rice flour, jaggery, bananas, and coconut. It's typically fried in a special pan with depressions.

Obbattu/Puran Poli

Known by different names in different South states, Obbattu or Puran Poli is a sweet bread. It's made from a sweet lentil/ gram flour filling and dough made from flour and ghee.

Kajjikaya/Karanji

This is a deep-fried pastry stuffed with a mixture of grated coconut, jaggery, and sometimes nuts. It's popular in both Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Adhirasam

This is a deep-fried sweet from TN. It's made from rice flour and jaggery and flavoured with cardamom. Adhirasam has a distinctive shape and is a famous sweet during festivals.

Pongal

While Pongal is primarily a savoury dish, a sweet version is also made during festivals. Sweet Pongal, also known as Sakkarai Pongal, is made from rice, jaggery, ghee, and flavoured with cardamom and cashews.

Payasam/Kheer

This is a classic Indian dessert made across the country, but South India has its own versions. In TN, it's known as Payasam and is often made with jaggery and coconut milk. 

Mysore Pak

Originating from the city of Mysore in Karnataka, Mysore Pak is a rich and dense sweet made from ghee, sugar, and gram flour. It has a unique texture that melts in the mouth.

