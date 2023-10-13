6 steps that help reduce blood pressure

Lifestyle
Stress can elevate blood pressure. Find a quiet place, sit comfortably, and take slow, deep breaths. Focusing on your breath can help calm your nervous system.
Dehydration can contribute to elevated blood pressure. Drinking a glass of water may help in the short term. Staying well-hydrated is essential for overall health.
Reducing your sodium (salt) intake can temporarily lower blood pressure. Avoid salty foods and high-sodium meals.
If you've consumed a lot of caffeine, such as in coffee or energy drinks, it might be contributing to elevated blood pressure. Reducing your caffeine intake can help.
If you're overweight, losing a few pounds can have a temporary impact on blood pressure. Weight loss can reduce the overall strain on your heart and circulatory system.