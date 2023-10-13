Poha to Paratha: 7 popular breakfast from Indian villages

Lifestyle
Poha is a popular flattened rice breakfast made with potato, onions, dhaniya, spices and peanuts. Here are the 7 popular breakfast from Indian villages.
Ragi Mudde is a popular breakfast dish from rural Karnataka made with Ragi and relished with Sambar.
Sattu Sharbat is a popular breakfast from rural Bihar relished with chopped onions, lime juice and green chillies.
Pongal is a popular South Indian breakfast made with lentils and rice is tempered with black pepper, cashew nuts, curry leaves, cumin, ghee and ginger.
Methi Thepla is a popular Gujarati rural breakfast and is spiced flatbread made with Methi leaves and served with spicy red garlic chutney.
Puttu is a popular South Indian steamed breakfast in Kerala made with rice flour and coconut and served with spicy chickpea curry.
Paratha is a popular breakfast in rural Punjab made with spicy fillings like potato, paneer, cauliflower, spinach, peas, onion.