Kaila Devi Temple

The Kaila Devi Temple in Karauli, nestled amidst lush forests, is our first destination. The scenery here takes on a magical quality, especially during the monsoon.

Ambika Mata Temple

Next, we journey to the Ambika Mata Temple in Udaipur, the city of lakes surrounded by the majestic Aravali hills. This temple's location is nothing short of spectacular.

Tripura Sundari

Banswara welcomes us to the next temple, dedicated to Tripura Sundari. This temple stands proudly on the banks of the Mahi Dam, Rajasthan's final frontier. 

Karni Mata Temple

Our next stop is the Karni Mata Temple in Bikaner, known as the 'rat temple' of Rajasthan. This temple is situated in the desert expanse of Bikaner.

Kalika Mata Temple

This temple in Chittorgarh is nestled within the ancient Chittorgarh Fort. During Navratri, the goddess is adorned with resplendent gold jewellery.

Shaila Mata Temple

Shaila Mata Temple is located within the majestic Amer Fort in Jaipur. This temple has Goddess Durga adorned with exquisite gold and silver jewellery during Navratri.

Sundha Mata Temple

Jalore's Sundha Mata Temple and Jodhpur's Chamunda Mata Temple round out our list of Rajasthan's famous Durga temples, each holding a special place in the hearts of devotees. 

Chamunda Mata Temple

These temples are a testament to the rich spiritual heritage of Rajasthan, offering an enchanting blend of history and divinity.

