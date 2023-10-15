5 home remedies to remove body tan

Lifestyle
Lemon juice is a natural bleaching agent. Apply fresh lemon juice to the tanned areas, leave it on for 10-15 minutes, and then rinse with water. You can do this daily.
A mixture of tomato pulp and yogurt can help lighten a tan. Apply the paste to your skin and leave it on for 30 minutes before washing it off.
Aloe vera has soothing and skin-lightening properties. Apply fresh aloe vera gel to your tanned skin and leave it on for 20-30 minutes before rinsing.
Make a paste with gram flour and a pinch of turmeric, adding milk or yogurt to form a thick paste. Apply it to your skin and let it dry before gently scrubbing it off.
A homemade scrub using oatmeal and yogurt can help exfoliate the skin and remove dead cells that contribute to tan. Gently scrub it onto your skin and rinse.