Navratri 2023: 7 Homemade Sweets you can make on festival

Navratri is a festival where many people observe fasts and refrain from consuming certain ingredients. Here are 7 homemade sweets prepared during Navratri.

Image credits: Getty

Pumpkin Kheer

Pumpkin is a versatile ingredient that can be used to make a creamy and flavorful kheer when cooked with milk, sugar, and spices.

Image credits: Getty

Singhare Atte ka Halwa (Water Chestnut Flour Halwa)

Water chestnut flour is often consumed during Navratri, and it can be used to make a delightful halwa with ghee, sugar, and nuts.

Image credits: Getty

Sabudana Kheer

This is a creamy pudding made from soaked tapioca pearls, milk, sugar, and flavoured with cardamom. It's a simple and delicious sweet that's perfect for Navratri.

Image credits: Getty

Makhana Kheer

Makhana (fox nuts) is commonly consumed during fasting. You can make a kheer by cooking makhana with milk, sugar, and garnishing with nuts.

Image credits: Getty

Coconut Ladoo

These are small, round sweets made from desiccated coconut, and condensed milk, and flavored with cardamom. They're easy to make and require minimal ingredients.

Image credits: Getty

Sweet Potato Kheer

Sweet potatoes are a popular fasting ingredient. Grated sweet potatoes can be cooked with milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom to make a delicious kheer.

Image credits: Getty

Kesar (Saffron) Peda

This is a rich and aromatic sweet made from khoya (milk solids), sugar, and saffron. It's often garnished with pistachios or almonds.

Image credits: Instagram
