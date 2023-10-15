Lifestyle

Earth to Mars: 8 planets and their Aphelions

Aphelion, represents the point in a celestial object's orbit farthest from the Sun. It plays a crucial role in understanding planetary motion, climate, and the overall dynamics

Mercury

Aphelion at 69.8 million km. A scorching world with extreme temperature variations

Venus

Aphelion at 108.9 million km. A hot and acidic greenhouse planet with thick clouds

Earth

Aphelion at 152.1 million km. Our home, with diverse life and a unique blue-marble appearance

Mars

Aphelion at 249.2 million km. The Red Planet, known for its deserts and potential for future colonization

Jupiter

Aphelion at 817.6 million km. The gas giant with immense storms and numerous moons

Saturn

Aphelion at 1.514 billion km. Famous for its stunning rings and icy moons

Uranus

Aphelion at 3.005 billion km. A tilted ice giant with an unusual rotation

Neptune

Aphelion at 4.554 billion km. The blue ice giant with strong winds and a mysterious interior

Pluto (Dwarf Planet)

Aphelion at 7.375 billion km. A dwarf planet in the Kuiper Belt, characterized by its heart-shaped region and five known moons

