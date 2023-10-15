APJ Abdul Kalam Birthday Anniversary: 7 quotes by the former President

Lifestyle
On Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam's birth anniversary, we honor the Missile Man of India, a visionary leader, and an inspiration to millions
Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts, and thoughts result in action
Don't take rest after your first victory because if you fail in the second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck
If you want to shine like the sun, first burn like the sun
Excellence is a continuous process, and not an accident
All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents
Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success