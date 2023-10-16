Lifestyle

7 ways to stay fit and active during Navratri 2023

Image credits: Freepik

1. Yoga and Meditation:

Begin your day with yoga and meditation to rejuvenate your body and mind. Simple asanas, like Surya Namaskar, can help maintain your energy levels.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Light Exercises:

Engage in light exercises like brisk walking, stretching, or simple cardio routines to keep your blood flowing.

Image credits: Getty

3. Stay Hydrated:

Drink ample water and herbal teas between meals to stay hydrated, which is essential for staying active.

Image credits: pexels

4. Dance Your Heart Out:

Participate in Garba and Dandiya Raas, the traditional dances of Navratri, which are excellent cardio workouts.

Image credits: Getty

5. Balanced Nutrition:

Ensure your fasting meals include a variety of fruits, nuts, and dairy to provide the required nutrients for physical activity.

Image credits: Getty

6. Include Protein:

Consume protein-rich foods like cottage cheese (paneer) and yogurt to help with muscle maintenance and energy.

Image credits: Getty

7. Adequate Rest:

Get enough rest to recharge your body, as insufficient sleep can lead to fatigue.

Image credits: Getty
