Lifestyle
Begin your day with yoga and meditation to rejuvenate your body and mind. Simple asanas, like Surya Namaskar, can help maintain your energy levels.
Engage in light exercises like brisk walking, stretching, or simple cardio routines to keep your blood flowing.
Drink ample water and herbal teas between meals to stay hydrated, which is essential for staying active.
Participate in Garba and Dandiya Raas, the traditional dances of Navratri, which are excellent cardio workouts.
Ensure your fasting meals include a variety of fruits, nuts, and dairy to provide the required nutrients for physical activity.
Consume protein-rich foods like cottage cheese (paneer) and yogurt to help with muscle maintenance and energy.
Get enough rest to recharge your body, as insufficient sleep can lead to fatigue.