Navratri 2023: 7 styling tips for ultimate festive celebrations

As october and november bring festive joy in India, discover 7 tips for adorning new and fashionable attire during this celebratory season.

Image credits: Getty

Festival Colours

Opt for vibrant colours in festive seasons. Festivals symbolise joy and celebrations, so wearing colourful clothes wil elevate your outfits. Also try luxurios fabrics like silk.

Image credits: Getty

Familiarize with Dress Code

Festival parties can have different dress codes ranging from casual to fancy. Keep in mind the occasion you are dressing for, whether it is dance night or a simple get-together. 

Image credits: Getty

Footwear

Ensure that your footwear not only matches the formality of the event but also complement your outfit. Choose comfortable pair of footwear for dancing parties.

Image credits: Getty

Perfect the Fit

Ensure that your outfit is tailored to your body type. A bad fit can ruin the overall look and can undermine your confidence while sometimes loose outfits are part of the fashion.

Image credits: Getty

Accessorize

Accessories make even the simple outfits stand out. But opt for simple accessory if the outfit is already higly decorated. Always choose accessories that complement your attire.

Image credits: Getty

Layer with Style

Layering can add depth and dimension to your outfit. For colder festive celebrations, consider adding an elegant shawl, a cozy cardigan, or a stylish blazer.

Image credits: Getty

Confidence is Key

Regardless of what you choose to wear, carry yourself with confidence and grace. A smile and good posture can do wonders for your overall look.

Image credits: Getty
