Lifestyle

Navratri 2023: 7 fruits that can help in fasting

Navratri is a festival during which many people observe fasts, and it's important to consume nutritious foods to maintain energy levels. 

Image credits: our own

Bananas

Bananas are a great source of potassium, which helps maintain proper muscle function and electrolyte balance. They also provide a quick energy boost due to their natural sugars.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Dates

Dates are rich in natural sugars, fibre, and essential nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and vitamin B6. They are a good source of sustained energy and can help prevent fatigue.

Image credits: social media

Oranges

Oranges are high in vitamin C, essential for immune function and can help reduce fatigue. They also provide a natural source of energy and hydration.

Image credits: Getty

Apples

Apples are a good source of fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. They provide a steady release of energy and can help maintain blood sugar levels.

Image credits: Freepik

Pomegranates

Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which can help boost immunity and reduce fatigue. They are also a good source of natural sugars for energy.

Image credits: Getty

Guavas

Guavas are packed with vitamin C, fiber, and other essential nutrients. They provide a sustained release of energy and can help keep you feeling full and energized.

Image credits: Getty

Kiwi

Kiwi is a nutrient-dense fruit rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, and potassium. It can help boost immunity, improve digestion, and boost natural energy.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One