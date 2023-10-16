Navratri 2023: 7 fruits that can help in fasting

Lifestyle
Navratri is a festival during which many people observe fasts, and it's important to consume nutritious foods to maintain energy levels.
Bananas are a great source of potassium, which helps maintain proper muscle function and electrolyte balance. They also provide a quick energy boost due to their natural sugars.
Dates are rich in natural sugars, fibre, and essential nutrients like potassium, magnesium, and vitamin B6. They are a good source of sustained energy and can help prevent fatigue.
Oranges are high in vitamin C, essential for immune function and can help reduce fatigue. They also provide a natural source of energy and hydration.
Apples are a good source of fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants. They provide a steady release of energy and can help maintain blood sugar levels.
Pomegranates are rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which can help boost immunity and reduce fatigue. They are also a good source of natural sugars for energy.
Guavas are packed with vitamin C, fiber, and other essential nutrients. They provide a sustained release of energy and can help keep you feeling full and energized.
Kiwi is a nutrient-dense fruit rich in vitamin C, vitamin K, vitamin E, and potassium. It can help boost immunity, improve digestion, and boost natural energy.