7 tasty desserts to satisfy your cravings during Navratri

Image credits: Getty

1. Fruit Salad with Honey-Lime Dressing:

A refreshing fruit salad drizzled with a honey-lime dressing is a light and healthy dessert option for Navratri. It's a great way to enjoy a variety of fruits.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Coconut Ladoo:

These sweet and chewy coconut ladoos are made with freshly grated coconut, condensed milk, and flavored with cardamom. They are easy to prepare and utterly delicious.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Makhana Phirni:

Makhana (fox nuts) phirni is a delightful dessert made from ground fox nuts, milk, and sugar. It has a creamy texture and is garnished with chopped nuts.

Image credits: Getty

4. Paneer Barfi:

Paneer is a low-carb, high-protein dairy product. You may make a festive barfi by mixing paneer with a sugar substitute and seasoning it with cardamom or saffron.
 

Image credits: Getty

5. Kuttu Ka Halwa:

Kuttu (buckwheat) halwa is a rich and aromatic dessert made from roasted buckwheat flour, ghee, sugar, and garnished with nuts. It's a comforting choice for a Navratri sweet treat.

Image credits: Getty

6. Sabudana Kheer:

Sabudana kheer is a creamy and comforting dessert made with milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom. It's a Navratri favorite for its rich, pudding-like consistency.

Image credits: Getty

7. Banana Walnut Smoothie:

A creamy and nutritious banana walnut smoothie is a satisfying dessert option. Blend ripe bananas, yogurt, honey, and walnuts for a delightful Navratri treat.

Image credits: Pexels
