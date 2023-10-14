Lifestyle
A refreshing fruit salad drizzled with a honey-lime dressing is a light and healthy dessert option for Navratri. It's a great way to enjoy a variety of fruits.
These sweet and chewy coconut ladoos are made with freshly grated coconut, condensed milk, and flavored with cardamom. They are easy to prepare and utterly delicious.
Makhana (fox nuts) phirni is a delightful dessert made from ground fox nuts, milk, and sugar. It has a creamy texture and is garnished with chopped nuts.
Paneer is a low-carb, high-protein dairy product. You may make a festive barfi by mixing paneer with a sugar substitute and seasoning it with cardamom or saffron.
Kuttu (buckwheat) halwa is a rich and aromatic dessert made from roasted buckwheat flour, ghee, sugar, and garnished with nuts. It's a comforting choice for a Navratri sweet treat.
Sabudana kheer is a creamy and comforting dessert made with milk, sugar, and flavored with cardamom. It's a Navratri favorite for its rich, pudding-like consistency.
A creamy and nutritious banana walnut smoothie is a satisfying dessert option. Blend ripe bananas, yogurt, honey, and walnuts for a delightful Navratri treat.