PHOTOS: Hania Amir-inspired 10 gorgeous suit designs for Ramadan 2025

Hania Amir is wearing a blue long Pakistani suit with golden embroidery. The pants are not too flared, enhancing the outfit's look. You can wear this suit for Eid.
For a heavy look on Eid, you can also choose a white sharara suit. If you have a fair complexion, try a white suit like Hania's with golden jewelry instead of red or black.
Since Eid falls in the summer this time, you can also wear a plain simple suit like Hania's. You can get a tailor to design one in a multi-colored fabric. Carry a long purse.
If it's your first Eid in your in-laws' house, wear a heavily embroidered red Punjabi suit like Hania Amir. Wear only earrings instead of jewelry and carry a handbag.
You can also try Hania Amir's collar-necked sharara set for Eid. The suit is embroidered with heavy embroidery and given a flared sharara, giving it a glam look.
For a unique Eid look, try Hania Amir’s heavy palazzo suit. Pair a V-neck long kurti with loose palazzos and add a contrast dupatta for an elegant and stylish touch.
Green-grey colored suits are very popular these days. You can also choose a suit like Hania Amir's. A round design on the neck and a choker necklace will give a royal look.
The craze for Pakistani loose suit designs has increased. If you are pregnant or overweight, this suit gives a perfect figure and looks graceful. Such suits are available.
Hania Amir is wearing a collar neck suit on Bandhani fabric which is giving a royal look. You can make it an option for Iftar party. It is unique and gives a gorgeous look.
