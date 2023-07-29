Sundarbans to Jim Corbett: Top 7 Tiger Reserves in India

Lifestyle
This International Tiger Day, know about the tiger reserves and national parks that play a crucial role in tiger conservation efforts.
Situated in West Bengal, this unique mangrove forest is home to the elusive Royal Bengal tiger, adapted to a coastal ecosystem.
Situated in Rajasthan this national park is famous for its majestic tigers. Ranthambore offers a picturesque landscape with ancient ruins and dense forests.
This park in Assam, while famed for one-horned rhinos, it also hosts a substantial tiger population in its lush grasslands and wetlands. It hosts rare the Golden Tabby Tiger.
Situated in Maharashtra, this tiger reserve offers sightings of Bengal tigers and other wildlife. Tadoba is a lesser-explored gem for wildlife enthusiasts.
Known for its high tiger population, this park in Madhya Pradesh offers excellent chances of spotting these magnificent creatures.
Set amidst the lush greenery of Madhya Pradesh, Kanha is not only a tiger habitat but also an inspiration for Rudyard Kipling's 'The Jungle Book'.
India's oldest national park, Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett is renowned for its diverse wildlife, including the elusive Bengal tiger.