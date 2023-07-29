Lifestyle

Sundarbans to Jim Corbett: Top 7 Tiger Reserves in India

This International Tiger Day, know about the tiger reserves and national parks that play a crucial role in tiger conservation efforts.

Image credits: Instagram

Sundarbans National Park

Situated in West Bengal, this unique mangrove forest is home to the elusive Royal Bengal tiger, adapted to a coastal ecosystem.

Image credits: Instagram

Ranthambore National Park

Situated in Rajasthan this national park is famous for its majestic tigers. Ranthambore offers a picturesque landscape with ancient ruins and dense forests.

Image credits: Instagram

Kaziranga National Park

This park in Assam, while famed for one-horned rhinos, it also hosts a substantial tiger population in its lush grasslands and wetlands. It hosts rare the Golden Tabby Tiger.

Image credits: Instagram

Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve

Situated in Maharashtra, this tiger reserve offers sightings of Bengal tigers and other wildlife. Tadoba is a lesser-explored gem for wildlife enthusiasts.

Image credits: Instagram

Bandhavgarh National Park

Known for its high tiger population, this park in Madhya Pradesh offers excellent chances of spotting these magnificent creatures.

Image credits: Instagram

Kanha Tiger Reserve

Set amidst the lush greenery of Madhya Pradesh, Kanha is not only a tiger habitat but also an inspiration for Rudyard Kipling's 'The Jungle Book'.

Image credits: Instagram

Jim Corbett National Park

India's oldest national park, Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett is renowned for its diverse wildlife, including the elusive Bengal tiger.

Image credits: Instagram
