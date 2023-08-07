National Lighthouse Day: 7 iconic Lighthouses to explore in India

Lifestyle
Every August 7th, National Lighthouse Day reminds us of the myriad benefits these structures have provided. Here are 7 iconic lighthouses to explore in India.
Perched atop the historic Fort Aguada, this lighthouse in Goa offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. It is an architectural marvel of the 17th century.
Located near Bhavnagar, this lighthouse stands amidst the Alang Ship Breaking Yard. It is one of the world's largest ship recycling yards.
This lighthouse provides an unparalleled view of the Shore Temple and the Bay of Bengal. It is situated in the UNESCO World Heritage site of Mahabalipuram.
Standing tall on Minicoy Island, this lighthouse boasts an impressive height and a rich maritime history. It has a strategic location in the Lakshadweep archipelago.
This lighthouse offers an opportunity to explore a region of historical significance. Climb to the top to witness the confluence of the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean.
Set against the backdrop of palm-fringed beaches, the Kovalam Lighthouse in Kerala is a picturesque sight to behold. Enjoy the panoramic vistas of the coastline.
The Sunk Rock Lighthouse stands as a sentinel in the Arabian Sea. It is perched on a solitary rock 1.5 kilometers off the Mumbai coast.