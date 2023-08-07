Lifestyle

National Lighthouse Day: 7 iconic Lighthouses to explore in India

Every August 7th, National Lighthouse Day reminds us of the myriad benefits these structures have provided. Here are 7 iconic lighthouses to explore in India.

Image credits: Freepik

Aguada Lighthouse, Goa

Perched atop the historic Fort Aguada, this lighthouse in Goa offers panoramic views of the Arabian Sea. It is an architectural marvel of the 17th century.

Image credits: Instagram

Alang Ship Breaking Yard Lighthouse, Gujarat

 Located near Bhavnagar, this lighthouse stands amidst the Alang Ship Breaking Yard. It is one of the world's largest ship recycling yards. 

Image credits: Instagram

Mahabalipuram Lighthouse, Tamil Nadu

This lighthouse provides an unparalleled view of the Shore Temple and the Bay of Bengal. It is situated in the UNESCO World Heritage site of Mahabalipuram.

Image credits: Instagram

Minicoy Lighthouse, Lakshadweep

 Standing tall on Minicoy Island, this lighthouse boasts an impressive height and a rich maritime history. It has a strategic location in the Lakshadweep archipelago.

Image credits: Instagram

Dhanushkodi Lighthouse, Tamil Nadu

This lighthouse offers an opportunity to explore a region of historical significance. Climb to the top to witness the confluence of the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean.

Image credits: Instagram

Kovalam Lighthouse, Kerala

Set against the backdrop of palm-fringed beaches, the Kovalam Lighthouse in Kerala is a picturesque sight to behold. Enjoy the panoramic vistas of the coastline.

Image credits: Instagram

Sunk Rock Lighthouse, Mumbai

 The Sunk Rock Lighthouse stands as a sentinel in the Arabian Sea. It is perched on a solitary rock 1.5 kilometers off the Mumbai coast.

Image credits: Instagram
