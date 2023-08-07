7 foods to combat bad breath

Lifestyle
These seeds contain essential oils that can neutralize bad breath and aid digestion. Chew on a few fennel seeds after a meal for a refreshing and aromatic breath.
Chewing on a small piece of fresh ginger or drinking ginger tea can help freshen breath and soothe the digestive system.
Citrus fruits helps create an inhospitable environment for bacteria. The acidic nature of these fruits also aids in breaking down food particles and reducing bad breath.
Probiotic-rich yogurt contains beneficial bacteria that can counteract the growth of odor-causing bacteria in the mouth.
Herbs like mint, parsley, and cilantro are known for their breath-freshening properties. Chew on a sprig of fresh mint or parsley after a meal to instantly freshen your breath.
Green tea contains polyphenols that can help suppress the growth of bacteria responsible for causing bad breath.
Cranberries contain compounds that prevent bacteria from sticking to the teeth and gums, reducing the chances of plaque buildup and bad breath.