Dry cough bothering you? Find relief with these 7 home remedies

Mix a teaspoon of turmeric powder in a cup of warm milk and drink it before bedtime. This golden milk can provide relief from coughing and promote better sleep.
A soothing aroma that can help open up the airways and ease coughing. Add a few drops of eucalyptus oil to a diffuser or a bowl of hot water and inhale the steam.
Honey has long been praised for its soothing properties, and lemon is known for its vitamin C. Mix a tablespoon of honey with lemon juice and consume it before bedtime.
Licorice root has demulcent properties that can soothe a dry and irritated throat. Steep licorice root tea in hot water for 5-10 minutes, strain, and sip it slowly.
Inhaling steam can help moisten the airways and alleviate a dry cough. Boil a pot of water and lean over it with a towel draped over your head.
Ginger has anti-inflammatory that can help reduce irritation in the throat. To make ginger tea, slice a few pieces of fresh ginger and steep them in hot water for a few minutes.
Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a cup of warm water and gargle for 15-30 seconds before spitting it out. Repeat this several times a day for relief.