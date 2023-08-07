Aloo Paratha Recipe: 7 steps to make stuffed paratha

Lifestyle
Aloo Paratha, a popular Indian flatbread stuffed with spiced potato filling, is a delightful and satisfying dish. Here's a simple guide to making Aloo Paratha in seven steps.
In a bowl, mix whole wheat flour, a pinch of salt, and enough water to knead into a soft and pliable dough. Cover with a damp cloth and let it rest for 15-20 minutes.
Add mashed potatoes, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, and salt. Mix well and cook for a few minutes. Let the filling cool.
Divide the dough into equal-sized balls, slightly smaller than the potato balls.
Place potato filling, seal edges, and flatten gently.
Roll the stuffed dough into a larger circle.
Heat griddle, cook paratha with ghee, flipping until golden spots appear.