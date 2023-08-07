Lifestyle
Discover Bihar's sweet treasures - Thekua, Anarsa, Murabba, Khaja, Chenna Murki. A journey through flavors, art, and tradition in every bite
Thekua is prepared using wheat flour, jaggery, and ghee, forming a dough that's intricately shaped before being deep-fried to golden perfection
This crispy confection is made by layering and folding refined wheat flour dough with ghee, creating a flaky and airy pastry. Once fried to perfection, is soaked in sugar syrup
Fresh chenna is cubed and immersed in a sugar syrup which absorb the syrup, creating a delightful harmony between the softness of the cheese and the sweetness of the syrup
Made using soaked and ground rice flour, jaggery, and poppy seeds, Anarsa is a labor of love that involves a meticulous process of shaping and frying
Prepared using various fruits like mangoes or amla (Indian gooseberry), the fruits are preserved in a thick sugar syrup infused with aromatic spices
It is a mouthwatering Bihari sweet made from deep-fried maida dough balls that are soaked in sugar syrup. Its crispy exterior and soft interior make it a delightful treat to enjoy
Traditional Bihari sweet that resembles a clove (laung) in shape. Made with wheat flour, sugar, and ghee, and deep-fried; are flavored with cardamom and saffron