National Candy Day: 7 yummy candies you must try

National Candy Day is the perfect time to indulge in your favorite candies. Here are seven of the yummiest candies you should try.

Image credits: Pexels

Sour Patch Kids

If you enjoy a sweet and sour flavor combination, these chewy, fruit-flavored candies are a must-try.

Image credits: Pexels

Jelly Rings

These ring-shaped, fruit-flavored candies are a delightful and chewy treat, often found at parties and celebrations.

Image credits: Pexels

Gummy Bears

Whether you prefer the traditional fruit flavors or more unique varieties, gummy bears are a chewy, fruity delight.

Image credits: Pexels

Licorice

Whether it's the classic black licorice or the fruity red variety, licorice twists and ropes are a timeless and chewy candy option.

Image credits: Pexels

Rock Candy

These crystallized sugar candies come in various colors and flavors and are often served on sticks.

Image credits: Pexels

Cotton Candy

A fluffy and sugary treat that's often found at fairs and carnivals, cotton candy melts in your mouth with a burst of sweetness.

Image credits: Pexels

Jawbreakers

These hard, multilayered candies take a long time to dissolve, providing a lasting and colorful candy experience.

Image credits: Pexels
