National Candy Day: 7 yummy candies you must try

Lifestyle
National Candy Day is the perfect time to indulge in your favorite candies. Here are seven of the yummiest candies you should try.
If you enjoy a sweet and sour flavor combination, these chewy, fruit-flavored candies are a must-try.
These ring-shaped, fruit-flavored candies are a delightful and chewy treat, often found at parties and celebrations.
Whether you prefer the traditional fruit flavors or more unique varieties, gummy bears are a chewy, fruity delight.
Whether it's the classic black licorice or the fruity red variety, licorice twists and ropes are a timeless and chewy candy option.
These crystallized sugar candies come in various colors and flavors and are often served on sticks.
A fluffy and sugary treat that's often found at fairs and carnivals, cotton candy melts in your mouth with a burst of sweetness.
These hard, multilayered candies take a long time to dissolve, providing a lasting and colorful candy experience.