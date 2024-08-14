Lifestyle
Kia EV9, a three-row electric SUV from South Korean automaker Kia, will go on sale in India on October 3, 2024
Globally, Kia EV9 comes with three powertrains: a single-motor RWD variant with a 76.1kWh battery, a dual-motor RWD variant with a 99.8kWh battery, and a dual-motor AWD variant
The 7-seater electric SUV features flexible seating, including 60:40 split remote folding second-row seats, 50:50 split remote folding third-row seats.
It also features three-zone climate control, regenerative braking paddle shifters, an automatic defogger, and a height-adjustable smart power tailgate
The entry-level variant offers a range of 358km with the smaller battery and 541km with the larger battery pack.
With the ability to charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 24 minutes via a fast charger, the global-spec EV9 also supports fixed and portable charging.
As a premium and a full import SUV, expect its price to be closer to Rs 1 crore