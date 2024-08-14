Lifestyle

Your liver health at risk? Avoid these 6 habits that can cause damage

Red meat

Consuming fatty foods like red meat also increases the risk of fatty liver disease.

Excessive sugar

Foods containing high amounts of sugar are also not good for liver health

Excessive eating

Eating excessively and consuming high-calorie foods can also increase the risk of fatty liver disease

Processed foods

Over consumption of processed foods can lead to an increased workload for the liver, potentially causing strain and damage.

Soft drinks

Fizzy drinks or chilled beverages can harm liver health.

Soda

Drinking sugary beverages like soda can be detrimental to liver health.

Be advised:

Before making any changes to your diet, seek the advice of a healthcare expert or a qualified nutritionist.

