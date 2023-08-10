Greasy imprints: 7 foods that leave oily stain on plates

Lifestyle
Some foods are known to leave greasy stains on plates. It requires extra effort to keep your plates looking spotless.
The crispy satisfaction of fried foods often comes with a greasy aftermath. French fries, onion rings, and fried chicken can leave their oily residue on plates.
While pizza may have cheesy toppings and sometimes oily crust can lead to persistent grease marks on plates, particularly if the cheese is extra gooey.
Cream-based pasta dishes, like Alfredo or carbonara, can coat your plates with creamy richness that tends to cling and leave behind an oily sheen.
Bacon and sausages are notorious for their greasy nature. They can contribute to grease accumulation on plates, necessitating thorough cleaning.
Indulgent baked goods that use generous amounts of butter, such as croissants and buttery pastries. They can leave behind visible oil marks.
Spicy and flavorful curries often contain oils that can seep into the plate's surface, creating persistent stains that can be challenging to remove.
Juicy grilled meats and barbecue can contribute to greasy residue. The combination of marinades, sauces, and fats from the meat can leave a mark on plates.