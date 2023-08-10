Lifestyle

Greasy imprints: 7 foods that leave oily stain on plates

Some foods are known to leave greasy stains on plates. It requires extra effort to keep your plates looking spotless.

Image credits: Pexels

French Fries and Fried Delights

The crispy satisfaction of fried foods often comes with a greasy aftermath. French fries, onion rings, and fried chicken can leave their oily residue on plates.

 

Image credits: Pexels

Pizza Pleasures

While pizza may have cheesy toppings and sometimes oily crust can lead to persistent grease marks on plates, particularly if the cheese is extra gooey.  

Image credits: Pexels

Creamy Pasta Dishes

Cream-based pasta dishes, like Alfredo or carbonara, can coat your plates with creamy richness that tends to cling and leave behind an oily sheen.

 

Image credits: Pexels

Fried Breakfast Classics

Bacon and sausages are notorious for their greasy nature. They can contribute to grease accumulation on plates, necessitating thorough cleaning.

Image credits: Pexels

Butter-Laden Baked Goods

Indulgent baked goods that use generous amounts of butter, such as croissants and buttery pastries. They can leave behind visible oil marks.

Image credits: Pexels

Rich Curries and Stews

Spicy and flavorful curries often contain oils that can seep into the plate's surface, creating persistent stains that can be challenging to remove.

Image credits: Pexels

Grilled Meats and Barbecue

Juicy grilled meats and barbecue can contribute to greasy residue. The combination of marinades, sauces, and fats from the meat can leave a mark on plates.

 

Image credits: Pexels
